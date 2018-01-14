Reports: Kevin Sumlin named Arizona Wildcats' new head football coach

Kevin Sumlin is the Arizona Wildcats' new head football coach, according to multiple reports.

The 53-year-old Sumlin served as the head coach at Texas A&M from 2012-17. He compiled a 51-26 record as the Aggies' head coach before being fired Nov. 26.

Sumlin was a linebacker at Purdue from 1983-86. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Washington State in 1989, and he had assistant coaching jobs at Wyoming, Minnesota, Purdue, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He served as co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2006-07 before receiving his first head coaching opportunity at Houston in 2008.

Sumlin was a two-time Conference USA Coach of the Year with the Cougars. He led Houston to a 12-1 record in 2011 before taking the head coaching job at Texas A&M. He was the SEC Coach of the Year during his first season at A&M when he led the Aggies to an 11-2 record.

Sumlin has experience recruiting top prospects in Arizona. He successfully recruited a pair of 5-star Valley athletes -- Scottsdale Desert Mountain quarterback Kyle Allen and Scottsdale Saguaro High School wide receiver Christian Kirk -- to Texas A&M.

Sumlin replaces six-year UA head football coach Rich Rodriguez, who was fired last week amid sexual harassment allegations.