Reports: Kevin Sumlin named Arizona Wildcats' new head football coach

Shane Dale
1:08 PM, Jan 14, 2018
7 mins ago
sports | arizona sports

Head coach Kevin Sumlin of the Texas A&M Aggies watches over warm ups before playing Kansas State Wildcats in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl on December 28, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

Bob Levey
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kevin Sumlin is the Arizona Wildcats' new head football coach, according to multiple reports. 

The 53-year-old Sumlin served as the head coach at Texas A&M from 2012-17. He compiled a 51-26 record as the Aggies' head coach before being fired Nov. 26. 

Sumlin was a linebacker at Purdue from 1983-86. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Washington State in 1989, and he had assistant coaching jobs at Wyoming, Minnesota, Purdue, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He served as co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2006-07 before receiving his first head coaching opportunity at Houston in 2008. 

Sumlin was a two-time Conference USA Coach of the Year with the Cougars. He led Houston to a 12-1 record in 2011 before taking the head coaching job at Texas A&M. He was the SEC Coach of the Year during his first season at A&M when he led the Aggies to an 11-2 record.

Sumlin has experience recruiting top prospects in Arizona. He successfully recruited a pair of 5-star Valley athletes -- Scottsdale Desert Mountain quarterback Kyle Allen and Scottsdale Saguaro High School wide receiver Christian Kirk -- to Texas A&M.

Sumlin replaces six-year UA head football coach Rich Rodriguez, who was fired last week amid sexual harassment allegations.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top