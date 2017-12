The 2017 season isn't over, but the Arizona Cardinals already know who their 2018 opponents will be.

The Cards' 2018 home schedule will consist of games against the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, along with their three NFC West division opponents: the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED: Bruce Arians denies report he has decided to retire after the season

Their eight road matchups will be against the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers, along with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The dates and times of each game will be released in mid-to-late April.

The 7-8 Cardinals failed to make the playoffs for the second straight season. They will wrap up their 2017 campaign at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.