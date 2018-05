Arizona Cardinals rookie and former Scottsdale Saguaro High School star Christian Kirk did what a lot of people do at the Phoenix Open.

Apparently, he drank. In fact, it sounds like he drank a little too much.

So, the Cardinals' 2018 second-round draft pick was arrested and is now facing two misdemeanor charges: Disorderly conduct and property damage. He and a buddy got drunk, threw some rocks in a parking lot and ended up breaking a window.

Stupid? Absolutely. A reason to kick him off the team? Probably not.

I'm not going to get into the details of the case, because we don't know all the details. The good news is he got caught. He'll face the music in court, deal with it, hopefully learn a lesson -- and move on.

And that's all I have to say about that.