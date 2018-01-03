ESPN: Larry Fitzgerald seems 'likely to return for another season'

Following the retirement of their head coach and starting quarterback earlier this week, some Arizona Cardinals fans assumed star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald would be the next to call it a career.

But on Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Fitzgerald is actually leaning toward playing at least one more season.

"He has not made up his mind officially, but I think the feeling is that he is likely to return for another season," Schefter said. "That's the sentiment that you get when you talk to people around the league, that Fitzgerald will be back."

Bruce Arians retired as Cardinals head coach Monday, and quarterback Carson Palmer followed suit by announcing his retirement Tuesday. But Fitzgerald, who also considered retirement after the 2016 season, has yet to announce his plans for next year.

"I think there's the sense that Larry Fitzgerald is going to be there to help the new head coach and the new quarterback with this new transition as they take over for Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer," Schefter said. "The sense is Fitzgerald will be back, though he's made no public, final decision at this point in time."

The 34-year-old Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' franchise leader in nearly every statistical receiving category, including receptions, yards and touchdowns. His 211 consecutive games with at least one catch are tied with Tony Gonzalez for the most in NFL history.

In 2017, the 34-year-old Fitzgerald was second in the NFL in receptions (109) and eighth in receiving yards (1,156). He completed his first-ever NFL pass in a win over the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.

Fitzgerald is third in NFL history in career receptions and receiving yards, and he's No. 1 in both categories among receivers who have only played for one NFL team. He is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.

Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals in November. The contract doesn't guarantee Fitzgerald will play next season, but it means that if he does play in 2018, it will be for the Cardinals, barring a trade.