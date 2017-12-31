ESPN: Cardinals coach Bruce Arians 'likely to step away' after Seahawks game

The Arizona Cardinals' season finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday is likely to be the last game for Bruce Arians as Cards head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

According to ESPN, the 65-year-old Arians "is likely to step away from the game after this season, though he has not yet informed the team of his plans."

Schefter's report comes on the heels of a similar report Tuesday that Arians will step away after the 2017 season comes to an end, though Arians later denied that he had made a decision regarding his future with the team.

ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy reported in October that Arians had already decided to retire at the end of the 2017 season. Last week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said the Cardinals had begun to plan for Arians' possible retirement.

The Cardinals are 7-8 this season and failed to make the playoffs for the second straight year. They have a chance to win their third straight game in Seattle, and possibly eliminate the Seahawks from playoff contention, when the two teams meet Sunday.

Last Sunday, Arians matched the Cardinals' franchise record with his 49th win as the team's head coach. He is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year -- with the Colts in 2012 and the Cardinals in 2014. He led the Cardinals to a franchise-best 13 wins and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2015.

Arians has over 40 years of coaching experience. He was the head coach at Temple University from 1983-88 and won two Super Bowls as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff. He helped guide the Steelers past the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII when he was Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.