ESPN: Cardinals coach Bruce Arians 'likely to step away' after Seahawks game

The Cardinals are 7-8 this season and failed to make the playoffs for the second straight year. They have a chance to win their third straight game in Seattle, and possibly eliminate the Seahawks from playoff contention, when the two teams meet Sunday.
Last Sunday, Arians matched the Cardinals' franchise record with his 49th win as the team's head coach. He is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year -- with the Colts in 2012 and the Cardinals in 2014. He led the Cardinals to a franchise-best 13 wins and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2015.
Arians has over 40 years of coaching experience. He was the head coach at Temple University from 1983-88 and won two Super Bowls as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff. He helped guide the Steelers past the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII when he was Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.