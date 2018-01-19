Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomás was arrested in the East Valley on Thursday morning after driving over 100 miles per hour on the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS reported the 27-year-old Tomás was driving 105 miles per hour while heading northbound on the Loop 101. He was pulled over by a motorcycle trooper near the Tempe/Mesa border at 9:26 a.m.

Tomás, who was driving a 2015 black Mercedes S550 Coupe, was arrested for reckless driving and criminal speeding. He was booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail.

“We are very disappointed to learn of this news. We are still gathering facts, and will refrain from further comment at this time as this is a pending legal matter," the Arizona Diamondbacks said in a statement.

The Cuban-born Tomás was signed to six-year, $68.5 million contract by the Diamondbacks in 2014. He has hit .268 with 48 home runs and 163 RBIs in three seasons (305 games) with the D-backs.

His best season in Arizona came in 2016 when he hit .272 with 31 home runs, 30 doubles and 83 RBIs. Tomás missed most of the 2017 season with a core injury. He underwent surgery to repair the injury in late August.