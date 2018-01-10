Coyotes trade Anthony Duclair to Blackhawks for Richard Panik

The Arizona Coyotes have traded forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Adam Clendening to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin, the Coyotes confirmed Wednesday.

Duclair, a 22-year-old native of Montreal, was acquired by the Coyotes from the New York Rangers in March of 2015. He had an outstanding debut season with the Coyotes, recording 20 goals and 24 assists in 81 games. But he has scored just 14 goals with 16 assists since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

Clendening has played in portions of four NHL seasons. He had two assists in five games for the Coyotes this season.

Panik was the 52nd overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. His best NHL season came in 2016-17 when he contributed 22 goals and 22 assists in 82 games for the Blackhawks. He has six goals and 10 assists in 37 games this season.

"Richard Panik is a big, skilled winger who is an excellent goal scorer," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a statement. "He's also a strong two-way forward with great speed and provides a veteran presence. He will be a nice addition to our forward group."

Dauphin will make his return to the desert after being traded by the Coyotes in June in exchange for defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson. Dauphin was drafted by the Coyotes with the 39th overall pick in 2013. He has three goals and one assist in 32 career NHL games.

"He's a good skater and a reliable player with a lot of upside. We're happy to have him back," Chayka said.