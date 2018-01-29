Coyotes players featured in popular 'Bachelor' videos make their picks for Arie's season

The Arizona Coyotes have some very committed fans of "The Bachelor" on their roster -- and their weekly video updates of this season's show have become a hit with everyone, including this year's bachelor himself.

Hosted by former Coyotes forward-turned-radio host Paul Bissonnette, the weekly "Bachelor" series features discussion from players on what happened on the most recent episode. Even this year's bachelor, Scottsdale resident Arie Luyendyk Jr, has applauded the series.

"She went too far on the hot-crazy scale to crazy side." - @JasonDemers5

“Sending her home before the rose ceremony. I respect that about @ArieJR.” - Connauton @BizNasty2point0 hits the locker room for the best #TheBachelor Report yet: pic.twitter.com/xseyB3VMro — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 22, 2018

Haha love that you guys are watching. Great play by play! https://t.co/C3Ee4pMuxu — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) January 15, 2018

Well, after their most recent video, we headed to Glendale to put the five Coyotes players regularly featured in those videos on the spot for a "Bachelor" contest of our own.

We asked all five men -- Bissonnette, Kevin Connauton, Jason Demers, Jordan Martinook and Brad Richardson -- to give us their predictions for the final four ladies on Arie's season, as well as the eventual winner.

The rules are simple: Players get two points for each contestant they correctly guess for the final four, and five points for correctly guessing the eventual winner.

Will your picks be better than any of these guys? Take a look at their predictions for of Arie's season.

