Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta 'shaken up but OK' after car accident

Shane Dale
10:46 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the Arizona Coyotes in action during the NHL game against the New York Islanders at Gila River Arena on January 22, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta was "shaken up but OK" after being involved in an auto accident on a Valley freeway, the Coyotes reported.

The team reported Raanta "was involved in a rear-end collision on Loop 101 on his way to Gila River Arena" for the Coyotes' game vs. the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Raanta was scheduled to start the game but was replaced for precautionary reasons.

The 28-year-old Raanta was acquired by the Coyotes in a trade with the New York Rangers before the 2017-18 season. He has started 28 games for the Coyotes this season.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood started in place of Raanta for the Coyotes on Thursday night. The Coyotes fell 4-1 to the Stars.

 

