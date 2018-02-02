Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta 'shaken up but OK' after car accident

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta was "shaken up but OK" after being involved in an auto accident on a Valley freeway, the Coyotes reported.

The team reported Raanta "was involved in a rear-end collision on Loop 101 on his way to Gila River Arena" for the Coyotes' game vs. the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Raanta was scheduled to start the game but was replaced for precautionary reasons.

Antti Raanta update: Raanta was involved in a rear-end collision on Loop 101 on his way to Gila River Arena tonight. He was shaken up but is ok. He served as the Coyotes backup goaltender tonight versus Dallas but for precautionary reasons, was not on the bench. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 2, 2018

The 28-year-old Raanta was acquired by the Coyotes in a trade with the New York Rangers before the 2017-18 season. He has started 28 games for the Coyotes this season.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood started in place of Raanta for the Coyotes on Thursday night. The Coyotes fell 4-1 to the Stars.

“That’s the nature of the job — to be ready when you’re called upon, and I thought I played a good game.” -@wedgewall pic.twitter.com/FHsiflqlw3 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 2, 2018