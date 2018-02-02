Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta 'shaken up but OK' after car accident

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta was "shaken up but OK" after being involved in an auto accident on a Valley freeway, the Coyotes reported.
The team reported Raanta "was involved in a rear-end collision on Loop 101 on his way to Gila River Arena" for the Coyotes' game vs. the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Raanta was scheduled to start the game but was replaced for precautionary reasons.
