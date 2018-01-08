Comic book legend Stan Lee to appear at Arizona Coyotes game in Glendale

Shane Dale
3:54 PM, Jan 8, 2018
1 hour ago
sports | arizona sports

Comic book author Stan Lee addresses the crowd before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins at AT&T Park on May 9, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Getty Images)

Jason O. Watson
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A comic book legend will be on hand for Friday night's hockey game in Glendale.

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man, X-Men, The Hulk and numerous other comic books, will be part of the ceremonial puck drop before the Arizona Coyotes' game vs. the visiting Edmonton Oilers at Gila River Arena at 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition, the first 10,000 fans at Friday's game will receive an Oliver Ekman-Larsson bobblehead. 

The 95-year-old Lee will be in town for the ACE Comicon event that will take place at Gila River Arena from Saturday-Monday. Lee is well known for making cameo appearances in films based on comic books he created.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased here.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top