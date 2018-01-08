Comic book legend Stan Lee to appear at Arizona Coyotes game in Glendale

A comic book legend will be on hand for Friday night's hockey game in Glendale.

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man, X-Men, The Hulk and numerous other comic books, will be part of the ceremonial puck drop before the Arizona Coyotes' game vs. the visiting Edmonton Oilers at Gila River Arena at 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition, the first 10,000 fans at Friday's game will receive an Oliver Ekman-Larsson bobblehead.

The 95-year-old Lee will be in town for the ACE Comicon event that will take place at Gila River Arena from Saturday-Monday. Lee is well known for making cameo appearances in films based on comic books he created.

