LAS VEGAS - Arizona State's brief Pac-12 Tournament run came to an end Wednesday -- but it came at a price for the winning team's head coach.

In the final seconds of Colorado's 97-85 win over ASU, a scuffle broke out between ASU and Colorado players on the court when Sun Devil guard Tra Holder shoved a Colorado player. Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle attempted to intervene, but he hurt himself when trying to do so.

After the game, Boyle said he was told he suffered a torn or strained calf muscle, and he was seen in a walking boot as he exited the arena.

"It felt like somebody hit me with a golf ball or shotgun there as I ran out," he said. "So, I don't know what happened. But it doesn't feel too good."

So, Boyle will likely not be at 100 percent for Colorado's next game, against the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup. That game will begin at 1 p.m. Arizona time.