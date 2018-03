LAS VEGAS - Arizona State senior guard Tra Holder was ejected in the final seconds of ASU's loss to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The ejection came after Holder appeared to take issue with an uncontested dunk by Colorado's Tyler Bey with seven seconds to play and the outcome of the game no longer in doubt. Colorado's George King and ASU's De'Quon Lake were also assessed with technical fouls.

Tra Holder ejected in the final seconds. #Pac12Tournament pic.twitter.com/pCN7GvdqiA — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) March 7, 2018

ASU coach Bobby Hurley said he didn't see exactly what happened during the skirmish.

"I was told it was a shove but there was not any punch thrown," he said. "I don't know if Bey said anything or exactly what happened at that moment."

Holder was not available in the Sun Devils' locker room after the game.