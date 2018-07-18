Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones arrested in Scottsdale

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale last weekend on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, KTAR reported Tuesday.

Scottsdale police told KTAR that Seals-Jones was arrested Saturday after he attempted to use the bathroom inside Scottsdale's W Hotel. Seals-Jones told police he was told by hotel employees that the bathroom was closed, and when he attempted to walk past the staff, he was pushed and taken to the ground.

The 23-year-old Seals-Jones played college football at Texas A&M and was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in May 2017. He caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season with the Cardinals. He is the cousin of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson.

The news comes on the same day Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and was suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000 by the Cards.

The Cardinals released the following statement on the arrest: "The team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jones. While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."