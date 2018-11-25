Bobby Hurley trolls UA after ASU's Territorial Cup win; UA fans respond

Shane Dale
12:06 AM, Nov 25, 2018
6 hours ago
sports | arizona sports

The Sun Devils rallied from 19 points down to beat the Wildcats in Tucson.

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils is surrounded by his team after defeating the Utah State Aggies, 87-82 in championship game in the MGM Resorts Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

For the second straight year, ASU men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley has the Sun Devils off to an impressive start: a 5-0 record and a championship in the Main Event tournament in Las Vegas last week.

On Saturday, Hurley took in the Territorial Cup football game between ASU and UA -- and after the Sun Devils' incredible fourth-quarter comeback, he rubbed some salt in the Wildcats' wound via Twitter with three simple emojis.

Sun Devil fans loved the tweet, which has been retweeted nearly 500 times as of Saturday evening. But as one might imagine, Wildcat fans -- and at least one former UA player, linebacker Jake Fischer -- did not. Some noted Hurley has yet to defeat the Wildcats on the court.

Hurley has already experienced a great deal of success in his three-plus years in Tempe, but he is 0-7 lifetime vs. the Wildcats -- 0-6 as ASU head coach, and 0-1 as a player at Duke. He'll get another chance to earn his first victory over UA when they face off in Tempe on Jan. 31.

