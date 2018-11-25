Bobby Hurley trolls UA after ASU's Territorial Cup win; UA fans respond

For the second straight year, ASU men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley has the Sun Devils off to an impressive start: a 5-0 record and a championship in the Main Event tournament in Las Vegas last week.

On Saturday, Hurley took in the Territorial Cup football game between ASU and UA -- and after the Sun Devils' incredible fourth-quarter comeback, he rubbed some salt in the Wildcats' wound via Twitter with three simple emojis.

😸➡️😿 — Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) November 25, 2018

Sun Devil fans loved the tweet, which has been retweeted nearly 500 times as of Saturday evening. But as one might imagine, Wildcat fans -- and at least one former UA player, linebacker Jake Fischer -- did not. Some noted Hurley has yet to defeat the Wildcats on the court.

You haven’t won a game vs Arizona yet shut up #BTFD — Jake Fischer (@JakeFischer33) November 25, 2018

With today's win, Herm Edwards has one more career victory over Arizona than Bobby Hurley. https://t.co/ttcohAGmGj — Adam Green (@theAdamGreen) November 25, 2018

Hey Bobby how many times have you beat the cats? Oh that’s right sit down you cry baby — Rex Weeks (@rodsterrrrr) November 25, 2018

Hurley has already experienced a great deal of success in his three-plus years in Tempe, but he is 0-7 lifetime vs. the Wildcats -- 0-6 as ASU head coach, and 0-1 as a player at Duke. He'll get another chance to earn his first victory over UA when they face off in Tempe on Jan. 31.