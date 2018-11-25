Bobby Hurley trolls UA after ASU's Territorial Cup win; UA fans respond

For the second straight year, ASU men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley has the Sun Devils off to an impressive start: a 5-0 record and a championship in the Main Event tournament in Las Vegas last week.
Sun Devil fans loved the tweet, which has been retweeted nearly 500 times as of Saturday evening. But as one might imagine, Wildcat fans -- and at least one former UA player, linebacker Jake Fischer -- did not. Some noted Hurley has yet to defeat the Wildcats on the court.
You haven’t won a game vs Arizona yet shut up #BTFD
Hurley has already experienced a great deal of success in his three-plus years in Tempe, but he is 0-7 lifetime vs. the Wildcats -- 0-6 as ASU head coach, and 0-1 as a player at Duke. He'll get another chance to earn his first victory over UA when they face off in Tempe on Jan. 31.