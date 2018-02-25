AZ Board of Regents holds emergency session about the future of UA basketball following ESPN report

The Arizona Board of Regents held an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss ESPN's report about Arizona Wildcats men's basketball coach Sean Miller.

On Friday night, ESPN reported FBI wiretaps recorded Miller discussing a $100,000 payment to prized recruit Deandre Ayton. In separate statements Saturday, Miller said he is "confident" he will be "vindicated" of any wrongdoing, and Ayton's attorney said his family is "outraged" by ESPN's report, which it claims is untrue.

In a statement Saturday night, ABOR chairman Bill Ridenour said the board is "very concerned" about the report and will continue to receive legal advice on how to handle the situation in the next several days.

Miller will not coach the Wildcats during Saturday night's game at Oregon, but Ayton will play, UA announced Saturday.

Here is the full statement from ABOR:

“The Arizona Board of Regents is very concerned by the media reports regarding allegations against the University of Arizona Men’s Basketball. The board met in emergency executive session today to receive legal advice regarding the issue and plans to reconvene for updates and legal advice in the coming days.

The board holds the highest expectations for a culture of excellence in our intercollegiate athletic programs. Leadership, integrity and honor are core values to advance success and to support our student athletes. These premiums must not be compromised.

The board is confident UA President Robbins will uphold UA’s commitment to its core values and the UA family. Equally, the board is committed to acting in the best interest of our universities.

This is an emotionally charged issue but it is essential that we move forward decisively and based on facts. We must do everything we can to ensure that our programs are of the highest caliber as we must also protect the rights of all involved and respect due process for employees.

The board is reviewing its oversight of athletics and has been making reforms to its policies to ensure greater public accountability.

The board is committed to meeting in the next several days as new information becomes available and to receive additional legal advice.”