ASU names Danny Gonzales new defensive coordinator

The Arizona State Sun Devils announced Sunday that Danny Gonzales will be the football team's new defensive coordinator.

Gonzales has spent the last seven years at San Diego State. He served as the team's safeties coach for his first six years with the Aztecs before being promoted to defensive coordinator before last season. He helped lead San Diego State to a 10-3 record last season.

“Danny Gonzales has cut his teeth working with one of the top defensive schemes in the past decade of college football,” new ASU football coach Herm Edwards said in a statement. “In his first season as defensive coordinator, there was no drop-off in the production on the defensive end and he helped guide the Aztecs to a 10-win season. Danny is one of the top young coaching talents in the game today and we are happy to bring him on board at ASU."

In a statement, Gonzales said he's "honored and humbled" to join ASU. "It is a privilege to represent such a prestigious institution, and to be a part of this program’s rich tradition of athletic excellence,” he said.

Gonzales replaces previous Sun Devil defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, who decided to leave the program for personal reasons after just one season despite Edwards' offer to stay.

Gonzales joins new offensive coordinator Rob Likens on the Sun Devil football staff. Likens was promoted from his previous position as ASU's wide receivers coach after offensive coordinator Billy Napier accepted the head coaching position at Louisiana-Lafayette.