ASU coach Bobby Hurley doesn't care for certain Arizona Wildcats fans on social media

TEMPE - As the big rematch between the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats and No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils draws closer, ASU coach Bobby Hurley discussed some of his feelings about UA.

Specifically, Hurley said he respects UA coach Sean Miller and what he's done in Tucson. But he has different feelings toward certain Wildcat fans on social media -- especially those who enjoy giving him a hard time in the aftermath of UA's victories over ASU.

"I’ve got a ton of respect for Sean. I don’t always appreciate the heat that I get from their fan base after they let me know about it, so eventually I’m going to have to address that," Hurley said Tuesday afternoon.

Hurley, who has played and coached in some of the nation's most raucous arenas, said he's able to ignore comments from fans during games, including the always-loud McKale Center in Tucson.

"I think it’s more the social media blitz that you get, and those attacks," he said. "But that’s fine. I’m a big boy. I can handle it."

Hurley said he used to block excessively obnoxious people on Twitter. But these days, he's taking on all comers, regardless of how profane they choose to be.

"I gave up on blocks. I tried a few last year. I drew a line with inappropriate language directed at me with it," he said. "Now, anything goes. I’ll read it all, too."

Hurley, who's known for being fiery and demonstrative during games, took a jab at himself when discussing rude Wildcat fans on social media.

"I’m such a great guy. I’m such a low-key guy. I keep my composure on the sideline," he said. "They should love me, just like our fans do."

Hurley, who was a star point guard at Duke from 1989-93, knows all about rivalries: Duke vs. North Carolina is the most prominent rivalry in college hoops.

"I enjoyed that rivalry. It’s fun. It was extreme, kind of like this one is," he said. "I just always liked that I encountered so many North Carolina fans that said to me after my career, 'Hey, you were one of my favorite Duke players, just how you played and how you competed.'

"So I’m just going to wait for the day that an Arizona fan will say that to me. I don’t think it’s coming anytime soon, though."