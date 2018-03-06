Arizona Diamondbacks bring back bullpen cart

PHOENIX - The bullpen cart is coming to Phoenix!

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday morning that the OnTrac Bullpen Cart will be available to transport relief pitchers from bullpens at Chase Field this upcoming season. 

“Fans of baseball in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s and even the 90s enjoyed watching their favorite players emerge from the bullpen in various vehicles and we’re excited for this special delivery to come to Chase Field,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. 

The last time a motorized vehicle was used in a Major League Baseball game was in 1995, three years before the D-backs first season. 

