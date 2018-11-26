Arizona Cardinals elevate former ASU kicker Zane Gonzalez to active roster

Six days after signing him to the practice squad, the Arizona Cardinals have elevated former Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Zane Gonzalez to the active roster.

The Cardinals made the move Monday after placing kicker Phil Dawson on injured reserve.

Gonzalez played at ASU from 2013-16 and holds the NCAA Division I record for most field goals made in a career. He was a unanimous All-American in his senior season when he won the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the top placekicker in college football.

Gonzalez was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Browns after missing two field goals and two extra points in a game vs. the Saints in September.

Also on Monday, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Andre Smith and cornerback Bene Benwikere, and placed linebacker Josh Bynes on injured reserve.