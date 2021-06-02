Sports betting in Arizona could begin as early as September: Arizona Department of Gaming

PHOENIX — Arizona is set to become the latest state to allow legalized sports betting, but the question everyone has been asking is when people will be able to place their wagers.

In April, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill to allow sports betting to become legal. In May, he and Tribal leaders signed a revised gaming compact that would allow more casinos to be built in Arizona and more games to be offered.

It appears that officials are aiming to allow sports betting to begin on September 9, according to a timeline on the Arizona Department of Gaming's website. That also happens to be the same day as the first game of the NFL season.

The ADG has laid out the final steps that need to happen before you can place your bets, including finalizing a fantasy wagering plan with major stakeholders in the industry:

The Federal Department of the Interior's Office of Indian Gaming has 45 days to review and approve the measure. If no action is taken, it is automatically approved. It then goes on to the Federal Register to be published.

The Department of Gaming also has to propose rules for how wagers and bets will work. Currently, it expects to have a first draft of those rules out for public comment and inspection on June 14, according to the online timeline.

Several sports teams in the Valley have teamed up with sports betting companies in light of the signed legislation.

The Arizona Diamondbacks partnered with Caesars Entertainment and recently announced plans to open a sportsbook, studio, and bar in the former Game Seven Grill space.

The Phoenix Suns partnered with FanDuel and plan to have a "luxury sportsbook retail location" inside Phoenix Suns Arena, which recently underwent a $200 million renovation.

The Arizona Cardinals have not yet announced any sportsbook plans.

DraftKings, another popular sports betting website, applauded the legislation but has not announced any official plans or partnerships in Arizona.

With the September timeline, that would leave the D-backs with a few weeks left in their regular season. It's unclear at this time if their sportsbook will be up and running by then.

A spokesperson for the team said there are a number of factors in play that could impact the opening.

The Cardinals host their first home game at State Farm Stadium on September 19 against the Minnesota Vikings.

RELATED: Super Bowl LVII to be held in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023

The NBA has not yet released specific dates for the 2021-2022 season but it is expected to start around its normal timeframe, which would be the end of October or early November.

"The legalization of mobile sports betting will forever change the sports and entertainment landscape in the state and opens the door for a fan engagement revolution that will be led by the Phoenix Suns..." the team said in an April statement.

Arizona joins 25 other states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in legalizing sports wagering.

A 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed state lawmakers to decide whether or not it could be legal in their specific states.