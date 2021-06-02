Officials announce date of 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — The Super Bowl is coming back to the Valley of the Sun in 2023.

The National Football League and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee made the announcement Wednesday, saying Super Bowl LVII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium.

Glendale was chosen to host the 2023 game in 2018, but the exact date was yet to be announced until now.

This will be our state’s fourth Super Bowl and third Super Bowl for State Farm Stadium.

Super Bowl XLIX was held at State Farm Stadium in 2015, Super Bowl XLII was held at State Farm Stadium in 2008, and Super Bowl XXX was held at Sun Devil Stadium in 1996.

Only a handful of other sites have been chosen to host the Super Bowl at least four times -- South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay.

"A 2015 study by the Seidman Research Institute, W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University determined that Super Bowl XLIX, the 2015 Pro Bowl, and related events produced a gross economic impact of $719.4 million for the region," according to a press release. "That was the largest economic impact of any special event ever held in Arizona."

A Phoenix Open spokesperson confirmed to ABC15 that the 2022 golf tournament was pushed back a week to coincide with the NFL's 2022 Super Bowl schedule, which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. Dates for the 2023 Phoenix Open have not been released and it's not clear whether both sporting events will be held at the same time.