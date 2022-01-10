Watch
Sports

Actions

Seahawks win 38-30 to spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title

items.[0].image.alt
Darryl Webb/AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) wraps up Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) for a sack during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 20:58:54-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 173 yards and a touchdown, and the Seattle Seahawks spoiled a shot at the NFC West title for the Arizona Cardinals by beating them 38-30 on Sunday.

It was a back-and-forth game that was supplemented by a healthy dose of scoreboard watching.

The Cardinals were still in the running for a the NFC West title with a win on Sunday and the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime.

In the end, the scoreboard’s results were moot.

The Cardinals couldn’t take care of business against the Seahawks and will settle for the No. 5 seed in the bracket.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV