Right-hander Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks finalize a $40 million, 2-year deal

PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly's return to the desert is official after the Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Friday that a two-year, $40 million deal has been finalized.

The sides reached a tentative agreement on Sunday, but the deal was pending a physical. The right-hander will receive a $2 million signing bonus, a $17 million salary in 2026 and $21 million in 2027.

There is also a vesting option for 2028.

The 37-year-old spent the first 6 1/2 years of his career with the Diamondbacks before the pending free agent was dealt to the Texas Rangers at this year’s trade deadline in July.

He was good for both teams, finishing with a combined 12-9 record and 3.52 ERA.

Kelly could open next spring as the D-backs No. 1 starter in a rotation that is expected to include Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez. Ace Corbin Burnes is still recovering from Tommy John surgery while 2023 All-Star Zac Gallen is a free agent and appears unlikely to re-sign.

Kelly’s return to the desert isn’t a huge surprise considering he’s a Scottsdale native and played at Arizona State.

The fan favorite was a key piece of the team that went to the World Series in 2023. He had a 12-8 record and a 3.29 ERA that season, adding a masterful performance in Game 2 of the World Series against the Rangers, which is the only game the D-backs win in the Fall Classic.

Kelly doesn’t have overpowering stuff but thrives with a six-pitch mix that keeps hitters off balance. He has carved out a solid MLB career despite not making his debut until he was 30 in 2019.

He played four seasons in South Korea from 2015 to 2018, going 48-32 with a 3.86 ERA.