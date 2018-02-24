UA's Sean Miller will not coach Saturday; Miller 'confident' he will be 'vindicated'

Arizona Wildcats head men's basketball coach Sean Miller, confirmed he will not coach Saturday night's game between UA and Oregon, Miller confirmed in a statement Saturday.

FBI wiretaps revealed Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to prized recruit Deandre Ayton, ESPN reported Friday.

"I believe it is in the best interest of our team that I not coach the game tonight," Miller said in a statement. "I continue to fully support the University's efforts to fully investigate this matter and am confident that I will be vindicated. For now, my thoughts are with our team. They are a great group of young men that will support each other and continue their pursuit of winning a Pac-12 championship."

Per a separate statement by The University of Arizona, UA and Miller "have agreed that it is in the best interests of the University and the basketball program" that Miller not coach tonight. Associate head coach Lorenzo Romar will take Miller's place.

UA also announced Ayton will play Saturday night.

The Wildcats play the Oregon Ducks at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.