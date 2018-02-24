Shaquille O'Neal's son decommits from Arizona following Sean Miller wiretap report

Arizona Wildcats basketball commit Shareef O'Neal, son of former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, announced he has reopened his recruitment following Friday's report that UA coach Sean Miller was caught discussing payment of a top recruit via FBI wiretaps.

"At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team. I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year," O'Neal tweeted Saturday.

I wanted to send a personal thank you to coach miller , coach romar , coach phelps , and all the Arizona staff and fans for all the support they’ve shown my family and I. — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018

O'Neal is a five-star power forward and is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 28 overall player in the country among the 2018 recruiting class. He is a senior at Crossroads High School in California and was set to begin play at Arizona in the 2018-19 season.

On Friday, ESPN reported FBI wiretaps revealed Miller discussed a $100,000 payment of star center Deandre Ayton. According to multiple reports, Miller will not coach Arizona in Saturday night's game at Oregon. Ayton's status is not yet known.