Report: Cardinals fine Jonathan Gannon for sideline altercation with Emari Demercado

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been fined $100,000 by the team for his sideline altercation with running back Emari Demercado during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that there will be no further discipline for the head coach.

After Demercado’s would-be touchdown run turned into a fumble and touchback due to his early celebration of the score and dropping the football before crossing the plane, Gannon was seen face-to-face with the running back.

The head coach appeared to say something to Demercado before slapping his shoulder pads and storming off.

Gannon has since apologized for the outburst.

