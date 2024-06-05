Watch Now
Redemption-minded Celtics set to match up with opportunistic Mavericks in NBA Finals

ABC15 is the home of the NBA Finals, game 1 is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. on ABC15.
BOSTON, MA — The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to tip off the NBA Finals and the four biggest names in the series are looking at this moment through different lenses.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Celtics’ most tenured and scrutinized stars and see it as a chance at redemption after falling short in the Finals just two seasons ago and then failing to return last year.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving see it as their first opportunity to make good on a partnership that began late last season after Irving was traded from Brooklyn following a tumultuous run of two-plus seasons with the Nets.

