Rally the Valley with Suns' Road Game Rallies at Footprint Center

PHOENIX — Every game counts!

The Phoenix Suns already clinched their playoff spot in the NBA Western Conference and are looking to bring home the championship after a heartbreaking loss to the Bucks last year.

This year, fans can get together to "Rally the Valley" at Footprint Arena when the Suns have road games through the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Tickets for Road Game Rallies, which became popular last playoff season, are back with the Suns' final regular-season road game against the Utah Jazz starting Friday, April, 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m.

Doors will open for every game going forward 30-minutes before tip-off.

You can purchase tickets, here.

The Footprint Center hosted over 12,000 cheering fans for Road Game Rallies each night last season.

This year, fans will be treated to live entertainment from Suns Dancers, the Suns Dunk Team and Hype Squad as well as featured DJs and host Alicia-Monique Blanco while the games play out on the arena's massive LED video board.

“Tees for Threes” returns along with chances to score prizes and autographed merchandise and stock up on the latest apparel at the Suns Team Shop.

All tickets are general admission with seats throughout the arena available on a first-come, first-served basis. PayPal SixthMan season ticket members will have exclusive access to the Jim Beam Barrel Bar on level 2 and the Tanduay Hideaway on level 3.

