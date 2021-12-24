PREDICTIONS: Suns face off against Warriors on Christmas Day game on ABC15

PHOENIX — The Valley takes center stage on Christmas Day, and while a week 16 match-up between two playoff teams at State Farm Stadium is quite the treat, it doesn't get any better than the two best teams in the NBA squaring off.

Catch the Suns on Christmas Day as they face the Warriors on ABC15 at 3 p.m.

The fact that the Suns have the best record in the NBA is pretty remarkable considering they went seven games without Devin Booker and eight games without DeAndre Ayton. Over those stretches without two of their best players, they lost a grand total of three games while winning 12. It speaks to the depth of this basketball team, and dare I say, a more complete basketball team than the one that came up two wins shy of an NBA Championship last summer.

The demise of the Golden State Warriors was greatly exaggerated. One bad, injury-riddled season looks like an anomaly. The fact they are putting together this type of season, with Klay Thompson on the verge of returning to the court for the first time this season, is a very scary thought.

With the two teams separated by one game in the standings, Saturday's match-up could have playoff implications down the road, potentially determining a head-to-head tiebreaker, as the Suns and Warriors split the first two meetings this season.

The biggest difference was the Suns were without Devin Booker for one-and-a-half of those games. Book got injured in the 2nd quarter of the first meeting, but the Suns still found a way to win.

Give me the Suns and their depth on Christmas Day, with Booker leading the way after getting three games under his belt coming off the hamstring injury.

Collin's prediction: Suns 113, Warriors 108