PREDICTIONS: Can Cardinals stay undefeated in showdown with Rams?

LOS ANGELES, CA — Well, this is about as big as Week 4 games get. It's not the marquee like Tom Brady returning to Foxborough, but when two of the remaining five unbeaten teams meet in their divisional opener, one is trying to prove it is ready to join the big boys. That team is the Arizona Cardinals.

Wins are wins, but these past two weeks haven't been the prettiest. Over the course of the next three weeks, we'll find out if the Cardinals are as good as their record says, and if they're ready to take that next step.

There is no better team to prove that against than the LA Rams, you know, the team that has beaten the Cardinals the last eight times they've played.

Sunday will be the first time since the two teams became NFC West rivals in 2002 that both will be undefeated.

Certainly, the two quarterbacks will take center stage, with both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford off to an MVP-pace three games into the season. But I think this game boils down to which team can pressure the QB most. That is a bit of a concern for the Cardinals anytime you go up against Aaron Donald and this Rams defense, but even more so with a banged-up offensive line.

If it were a home game for the Cardinals, maybe I'd feel differently, but SoFi Stadium is rocking and the Rams are rolling. I think they're too complete on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals to go into LA and steal this one.

Collin's Prediction: Rams 31, Cardinals 23