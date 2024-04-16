SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Arizona Coyotes fan spirit over the years

Rumors of the Arizona Coyotes' move to Salt Lake City seem set in stone after players were reportedly told the team was moving after this season ahead of last Friday's game in Edmonton.

As we potentially say farewell to the team, let's take a stroll down memory lane! We want to see your fan photos, jersey collection, or even old ticket stubs from the 90s!

Share your photos or video below! Having trouble with the uploader? Email your photos and video with a credit to share@abc15.com.

Check out some Arizona Coyotes fan photos from over the years below:

Ross D. Franklin/AP Young Phoenix Coyotes fans cheer on their team during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, April 1, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Avalanche defeated the Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Coyotes fans cheer on their team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Wild defeated the Coyotes 4-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Coyotes fans cheers on an empty net goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Golden Knights 3-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Darryl Webb/AP Arizona Coyotes' players acknowledge the fans after their 3-2 wing over the Anaheim Ducks at the end of the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Jordan Bontke