Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Jason Rowley Phoenix Suns
Posted at 2:07 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:12:25-05

PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN.

This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio.

The news comes after former Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver sold the teams to billionaire Mat Ishbia following a lengthy investigation into alleged misconduct.

Sarver was accused of using racial slurs on at least five occasions, treating female employees unequally, and bullying employees on several occasions.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!