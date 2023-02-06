Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report

PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN.

This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio.

The news comes after former Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver sold the teams to billionaire Mat Ishbia following a lengthy investigation into alleged misconduct.

Sarver was accused of using racial slurs on at least five occasions, treating female employees unequally, and bullying employees on several occasions.

