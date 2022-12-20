Billionaire's purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury being finalized, according to ESPN report

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have a buyer, according to an ESPN report.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, sources say billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia was in the process of finalizing the purchase.

Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history.

Ishbia is chairman and CEO of Michigan-based mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, now UWM Holdings, Forbes says.

He was also "on the Michigan State team that won the NCAA men's basketball championship in 2000 and worked alongside coach Tom Izzo for a year before joining UWM," according to Forbes.

In September, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver said he was starting the process of trying to sell both the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury following a lengthy investigation into alleged misconduct.

The Suns were estimated to be worth $1.8 billion.

