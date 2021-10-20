Phoenix Suns prepare for home opener against Denver Nuggets

More than 17,000 fans are expected to be inside the Footprint Center Wednesday night to watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets during the team's season opener.

The Suns swept the Nuggets during the Western Conference Finals last season and they got close to being NBA champions before eventually losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

But the momentum after their finals run is strong. Over the past few years, the Footprint Center has undergone renovations, and starting Wednesday fans will see some of the updates to the suites and bars inside of the arena.

"We are ready and excited for the start of the season. We're so proud of the way this renovation has turned out and all of the new offerings that we'll have for folks when they come down. The new technology. We think it's going to be a great experience for the fans," said General Manager of the Footprint Center, Ralph Marchetta.

According to the Phoenix Suns, the mantra for this season is "Valley Proud" and you'll see new merchandise and clothing at the team shop sporting the slogan.

Tip-off for Wednesday's game is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.

