Phoenix Suns fans excited after closing out Lakers

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns fans are celebrating after the team dethroned the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and punched their ticket to the next round of the playoffs.

Several fans passed through the team shop at Phoenix Suns Arena Friday morning to buy more gear.

Here's a sneak peak at the next round of Phoenix @Suns shirts coming to the Team Shop at Phoenix Suns Arena. Go on sale Monday.



'Relentless' is theme of round two against the Nuggets @abc15 @abc15sports @PHXMRORNG pic.twitter.com/P8dmvOd7se — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) June 4, 2021

"It hasn't really hit me yet, still can't believe that the Suns actually beat the Lakers like that and destroyed them, honestly, " said Suns fan Mack Shumate. "It was a good feeling."

Shumate was one of several fans with a handful of merchandise.

"Gotta support the team," he said.

Other fans said they were buying gear for other family members.

"It feels good right now but it's been a long time coming," said Suns fan Jeff Battle on the team's playoff run. "There's been a lot of dark days for us. It's feeling good right now."

Several other fans also lined up outside the arena Friday morning as tickets for the second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets went on sale.

"We're a young team, we got all the star power, we have all the momentum right now," said one fan who was waiting to buy tickets.

Game one of the Suns-Nuggets series tips off Monday night.