Tickets for Phoenix Suns games go on sale Friday morning

PHOENIX — After eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Denver Nuggets next week -- and you can be there to see the action.

Tickets to the upcoming Suns games go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. You can snag tickets here.

Those with priority access can buy tickets starting at 8 a.m.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals will be held on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday, June 9 in Phoenix as well.