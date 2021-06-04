Watch
Tickets for Phoenix Suns games go on sale Friday morning

Ashley Landis/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Jevon Carter (4) celebrate after winning 113-100 over the Los Angeles Lakers of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won the series 4-2 and will move on to round 2. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 10:22:32-04

PHOENIX — After eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Denver Nuggets next week -- and you can be there to see the action.

Tickets to the upcoming Suns games go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. You can snag tickets here.

Those with priority access can buy tickets starting at 8 a.m.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals will be held on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday, June 9 in Phoenix as well.

