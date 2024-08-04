Sunisa Lee claims sixth Olympic medal, finishing in top 3 of uneven bars

As the only American in Sunday's uneven bars final, Sunisa Lee placed third out of eight earning her a sixth Olympic medal. Her bronze medal on Sunday marked the fourth straight women's gymnastics event the U.S. earned a medal in.

In 2021, Lee also earned a bronze medal in the uneven bars event. She now becomes the first U.S. gymnast to medal in the event twice.

Lee was part of a five-member team that won the team all-around gold on July 30. Two days later, she earned a bronze medal in the individual all-around event, finishing behind fellow American Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

RELATED STORY | Imane Khelif is taking the Olympic boxing ring after days of gender outcry

In addition to her bronze medal in uneven bars in 2021, Lee was part of an American team that won a silver medal in the all-around. As an individual, she earned a gold medal in the all-around in Tokyo.

Both Lee and Biles will have the opportunity to add to their medal counts. They will participate in tomorrow's balance beam event. Following the balance beam, Biles and fellow American Jordan Chiles will partake in the floor final, marking the final women's gymnastics event of the 2024 Olympics.

Biles, who has three gold medals so far in 2024, will go for eighth and ninth gold medals since 2016. No women's gymnast has won more than nine gold medals in the Olympics.