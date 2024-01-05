Watch Now
NHL names Coyotes' Clayton Keller as All Star player

Keller will play in the 2024 All-Star game in Canada next month
The NHL has named the Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller as the team's All Star player for the 4th year in a row.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jan 04, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona Coyotes' own Clayton Keller was named as an All-Star player by the National Hickey League.

Keller will join other all-star players to play in the 2024 All-Star game next month.

The Missouri native has represented the Arizona Coyotes in three other All-Star games in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, February 3.

