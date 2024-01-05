NHL names Coyotes' Clayton Keller as All Star player

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona Coyotes' own Clayton Keller was named as an All-Star player by the National Hickey League.

Keller will join other all-star players to play in the 2024 All-Star game next month.

🌟INTRODUCING OUR 2024 ALL-STAR 🌟



Don’t call it a three-peat. Join us in congratulating @ClaytonKeller37 for his 4th overall, 3rd consecutive NHL All-Star selection! 👏 pic.twitter.com/feuEirzPEs — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 5, 2024

The Missouri native has represented the Arizona Coyotes in three other All-Star games in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, February 3.