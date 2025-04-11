Newest Valley WPSL team holding open tryouts this weekend

PHOENIX — The Desert Dreams Football Club is getting ready for its inaugural summer season, but the team has to finish filling up its roster first.

The team will be the Valley's newest Women's Premier Soccer League team.

They will be holding an open player tryout on Saturday, April 12 to include and showcase local talent.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Peoria Sports Complex.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Head coach Alan Berrios said any local high school girls or college young women who are ready to play at this level should come try out.

A $50 tryout fee includes a ticket to their inaugural match — and the team said any players making the Opening Day roster will be refunded in full.

Any interested player unable to attend the open tryout may contact the coaching staff at Info@Hometown-Sports.com for additional consideration.

Desert Dreams F.C. will have their first home game in Peoria on May 31. Season tickets are available for $99, which includes a free team jersey.