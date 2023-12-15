New partnership to help promote shopping local for Coyotes gear

PHOENIX — The Arizona Coyotes are launching a one-of-a-kind partnership with the NHL.

They're teaming up with Common Hype, a local streetwear store in the Valley.

Brothers Brandon and Bryson Yamamoto co-founded the business several years ago.

They started with sneakers before branching out into designing custom shirts and shorts.

Their work caught the attention of the Coyotes.

"They reached out to us and saw what we were doing and really wanted to get tapped into the fashion community," Brandon said.

Through the partnership, Common Hype designed new Coyotes merchandise that is unique to a hockey team.

They're using the classic vintage look and putting a modern twist on it.

"They really want to branch out into different niches a hockey team usually wouldn't," Bryson said about the partnership.

Common Hype also sells the Coyotes BE@RBRICK.

The 'Yotes are the only team in the NHL to have their own design through the collectible brand.

The Yamamotos say this is just the beginning of what they hope will be a partnership for years to come.

"They've really bought into the culture and where we're going," Brandon said.

Bryson added "We're excited to debut and work on new designs with the Coyotes."

Common Hype has three stores in the Valley. You can also shop on their website. Limited items are also available at Coyotes home games at Mullet Arena.

