Netflix series: 'Quarterback' set to highlight previous seasons of Mahomes, Mariotta, and Cousins

Netflix is about to release a new series that will give a behind-the-scenes look at the ups and downs of being a quarterback during the grueling NFL season.

The new series, titled "Quarterback" follows the 2022 seasons of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. The three quarterbacks had very different seasons, stretching from record-breaking passing yards and a Super Bowl appearance in Mahomes to a rollercoaster of a year that included being benched and going through surgery for Mariota.

Cousins also had a thrilling season with Minnesota that included some thrilling victories and online stardom for fun antics off the field.

"This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation, and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage," a release said.

Peyton Manning is also listed as a producer on the show.

Quarterback premiers July 12 on Netflix.