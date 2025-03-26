NCAA Women's Sweet 16, Elite 8 highlight sports on ABC15 this weekend

The ABC15 airwaves will be filled with NCAA women's tournament action this weekend, with some of the top matchups of the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

On Saturday, our coverage will begin with 2-seed TCU facing off with the 3-seed Notre Dame at 10 a.m.

Right after that, two powerhouse programs will square off for a spot in the Elite 8, as the Lady Vols of Tennessee face the top seed in their bracket, Texas, for a spot in the Elite 8.

To wrap up the night, we'll have some NHL Original 6 action as the Boston Bruins are in Detroit to face the Red Wings.

Then Sunday, our women's Elite 8 coverage will kick off with the winner of South Carolina and Maryland set to matchup with who comes out of the Tobacco Road Sweet 16 game between North Carolina and Duke. The first game will be at 10 a.m.

Then at noon, our doubleheader will end with the winner of Ole Miss and UCLA facing the winner of LSU and NC State.

The winners of both Sunday games will be headed to Tampa for the Women's Final Four on April 4 and 6.