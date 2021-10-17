Watch
Murray throws 4 TD passes, unbeaten Arizona Cardinals batter Cleveland Browns

David Richard/AP
El quarterback de los Cardinals de Arizona Kyler Murray intenta un pase ante la presión del linebacker de los Browns de Cleveland, Jadeveon Clowney, en la primera mitad del encuentro del domingo 17 de octubre de 2021, en Cleveland. (AP Foto/David Richard)
Jadeveon Clowney, Kyler Murray
CLEVELAND — Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Arizona Cardinals remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

They continued their best start since 1974 despite not having coach Kliff Kingsbury in 37-14 win over the battered, reeling Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals built a 20-0 lead in the first half and moved their record to 6-0 despite not having Kingsbury, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Browns have lost two straight under coach Kevin Stefanski for the first time and Cleveland has bigger concerns: major injuries — the latest to running back Kareem Hunt, who was carted off with a calf injury.

