MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off

Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when bargaining to end the lockout resumed, accusing the union of backtracking and showing no sign of a breakthrough to get the derailed season back on track.

The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions.

Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remain far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players.

The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million.