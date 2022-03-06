Watch
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off

MLB Spring Training lockout
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A practice field at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex sits empty as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
MLB Spring Training lockout
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 18:37:03-05

Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when bargaining to end the lockout resumed, accusing the union of backtracking and showing no sign of a breakthrough to get the derailed season back on track.

The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions.

Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remain far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players.

The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million.

