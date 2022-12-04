Michigan, TCU to face off in Glendale for College Football Playoff title game spot

GLENDALE, AZ — Michigan and TCU will square off in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale for a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The College Football Selection Committee finalized this year's four playoff teams and announced them on Sunday.

Georgia and Ohio State will face off in the other College Football Semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Fiesta Bowl will be played on New Year's Eve, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

The winner will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 9th at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles.