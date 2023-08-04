Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith says team won't let her use practice facility

Skylar Diggins-Smith
Mark J. Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
Former WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith announces the San Antonio Spurs as the Humanitarian Team of the Year at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 14:51:48-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith said Thursday in a social media post that she's been barred from the team's practice facility while she is on maternity leave from the team.

The six-time All-Star hasn't played for the Mercury this season after the birth of her second child.

Diggins-Smith made the allegations when responding to a post on X about the Mercury not celebrating her birthday on social media. She wrote: “They're not gonna acknowledge me this year and it's ok guys. We're not affiliated unless it's the checks....per management. I can't even use the practice facility or any resources.”

Mercury interim coach Nikki Blue was asked about Diggins-Smith before Thursday night's game against Atlanta, but she didn't say much about the situation.

“Skylar is on maternity leave right now and as we do with players on maternity leave, we give them their space,” Blue said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!