Longtime Coyotes fans reminisce about team after attending final game before Coyotes' move to Utah

Emily and Ben Fidler have been fans of the Arizona Coyotes since 1996. They went on dates to Coyotes games when the team first played at America West Arena, what is now Footprint Center. Decades after, they took their daughter, Brelyn, to Coyotes games in Glendale and Mullet Arena in Tempe.

Ben and Brelyn were in the crowd Wednesday night when the team beat the Oilers 5-2.

“It was just booming with happiness in there last night. Of course, it was a very sad time once the night came to an end. But the crowd was all about getting everyone amped up and enjoying the game,” said Brelyn. “Being a fan, it was nice to have other support in each other being there. My father and I had great discussions with people just about the team being there and everything that they've done to show their support and dedicated to the NHL.”

Emily said her husband Ben is taking the loss the hardest.

“A couple of weeks ago we were hopeful because news and pictures of this new arena… there was hope. There was excitement. We thought that everything was finally ended. They were going to get a home and we were going to get season tickets back and start going to all the games," Emily said.

With the team finishing up in Tempe officially, the Fidlers are reminiscing about the memories they’ve made as a family.

“We started taking her to games when she was a baby. I would take bottles with me and sit in the stands with my husband,” Emily said about Brelyn.

With a move to Utah now inevitable, Emily said the family will travel to support the team for their first game.

“There's haters out there that say hockey doesn't belong in Arizona, but it's been here since 1996," Emily said.

She added that she would support any hockey team to call Arizona home.