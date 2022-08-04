Wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen loses battle to cancer

PHOENIX — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died at the age of 45.

She died Thursday from complications related to glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

The Diamondbacks released the following statement regarding Nicole Hazen's death.

“Nicole was a beloved member of the D-backs’ family, and we are saddened by her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family. Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness, and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment, while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honored.”

Mike Hazen took a leave of absence from the Dbacks in June of 2021 to be with his wife as she battled the disease.

In addition to Mike, she leaves behind four sons.