Watch
Sports

Actions

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen takes physical leave, wife battling cancer

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen speaks during a news conference at Chase Field Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks were eliminated from the baseball playoffs in the National League Division Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mike Hazen diamondbacks
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 21:17:51-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking a physical leave of absence from the team effective immediately.

Hazen’s wife Nicole has been battling brain cancer for more than a year.

The team says that Hazen will continue to consult regularly with assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who will take over day-to-day baseball operations.

The 45-year-old Hazen has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016. The Hazens have four sons.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families