Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen takes physical leave, wife battling cancer

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking a physical leave of absence from the team effective immediately.

Hazen’s wife Nicole has been battling brain cancer for more than a year.

The team says that Hazen will continue to consult regularly with assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who will take over day-to-day baseball operations.

The 45-year-old Hazen has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016. The Hazens have four sons.