Small Stars: 10-year-old skateboarder boasts cool moves, big dedication

Mia Lovell is just 10 years old, but she's already tearing it up at the skate park like a seasoned veteran.

"There's a lot of fear involved, you just have to get past that," Mia tells us.

When you watch Mia navigate her backyard skate park, you wouldn't think she's afraid of anything.

Maybe that's because she's been skating since she was just 5 years old.

"My dad, he grew up skating and just got me into it," she remembers. "And I loved it."

Mia says it takes a lot of work to keep growing her skills, so what is it that drives her to spend nearly every day on her skateboard?

"Just the feeling when you learn tricks, riding around, having fun."

And while she admits it's a lot of fun, there is clearly an element of danger.

"It's pretty tough, like the falls you have to go through just to get one simple trick," Mia explains. "It takes time to do them, and a lot of patience. So, you just have to get through all of the mental blocks."

Congratulations, Mia Lovell: You're this week's Small Star!